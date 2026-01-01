Sign up
Photo 2931
Lift Me Up
A little dabbling on a cold winter day. Happy New Year! Thank you all for your comments and Favs. They are much appreciated.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Tags
abstract
,
colorful
,
multi-color
,
fotoda
Omabluebird
ace
Interesting and very attractive.
January 2nd, 2026
