Previous
Photo 2932
An Icy Sunset
Just a quick shot on my way home today at Olmsted Outlook. The ducks were happily dabbling in the open water, cold or not.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Tags
ice
winter
landscape
guilford
olmsted outlook
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful!
January 2nd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
Nice shot. Lots of interesting things to look at.
January 2nd, 2026
