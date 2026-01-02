Previous
An Icy Sunset by falcon11
An Icy Sunset

Just a quick shot on my way home today at Olmsted Outlook. The ducks were happily dabbling in the open water, cold or not.
Allison Maltese

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
January 2nd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice shot. Lots of interesting things to look at.
January 2nd, 2026  
