Photo 2933
Ice Needles
I forced myself to get out on the river again today and found a lot of cool patterns in the ice. This was hanging from a low-lying branch.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd January 2026 2:52pm
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
frost
,
monochrome
,
ice needles
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful black and white
January 4th, 2026
