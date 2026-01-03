Previous
Ice Needles by falcon11
Photo 2933

Ice Needles

I forced myself to get out on the river again today and found a lot of cool patterns in the ice. This was hanging from a low-lying branch.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Allison Maltese

Corinne C ace
A beautiful black and white
January 4th, 2026  
