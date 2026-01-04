Sign up
Previous
Photo 2934
The Ducks are Back!
I look forward to seeing the flocks of ducks that gather on the West River in the winter. Yesterday they were dabbling and quacking in the open areas of the river.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Tags
ducks
,
connecticut
,
flock
,
mallards
,
guilford
,
olmsted outlook
,
west river
