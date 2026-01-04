Previous
The Ducks are Back! by falcon11
Photo 2934

The Ducks are Back!

I look forward to seeing the flocks of ducks that gather on the West River in the winter. Yesterday they were dabbling and quacking in the open areas of the river.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
803% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact