Photo 2937
Hope
A little pine growing in the snow on the trail.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
pine
,
winter
,
seedling
