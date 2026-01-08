Sign up
Previous
Photo 2937
The Obstacle
Ice floating down river made some interesting formations when it hit rocks or logs in the water.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
rock
,
river
Rick
ace
Cool.
January 9th, 2026
*lynn
ace
I'm glad you explained what this is ... I wasn't sure
January 9th, 2026
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
January 9th, 2026
