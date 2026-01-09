Sign up
Previous
Photo 2939
The Pond in Winter
The sun still goes down rather early dipping behind the trees. This was shot at 2:20 pm.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Main Album
iPhone 16 Pro
8th January 2026 2:20pm
snow
,
winter
,
trees
,
landscape
,
pond
,
killingworth
