Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2940
Evergreen in the Snow
I liked the way small branches and pine cones settled into the snow along the trail.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3462
photos
72
followers
19
following
805% complete
View this month »
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
Latest from all albums
2934
522
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
8th January 2026 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
snow
,
winter
,
needles
,
hemlock
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close