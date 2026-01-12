Previous
Spreading Its Wings by falcon11
Photo 2942

Spreading Its Wings

This juvenile Herring Gull was one of many gathering and bathing in the puddles at the town docks today.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
