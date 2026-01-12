Sign up
Photo 2942
Spreading Its Wings
This juvenile Herring Gull was one of many gathering and bathing in the puddles at the town docks today.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
bird
gull
seagull
juvenile
herring gull
