Previous
Photo 2944
Ring-billed Gull
I braved the cold and on Monday and got out to take photos at the town docks. There were a lot of gulls bathing in the two big puddles in the parking lot.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3466
photos
72
followers
19
following
806% complete
View this month »
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
2944
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
12th January 2026 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
gull
,
seagull
,
guilford
,
ring-billed gull
Corinne C
ace
Superb capture
January 14th, 2026
