The In Between by falcon11
Photo 2948

The In Between

Some of the snow had already melted off of the trees, but this shrub was still covered after the storm had passed.

Heading South today to avoid being home for the 12-18" of snow we are expecting.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
807% complete

