Photo 2950
Back to the Birds
...and our Southern digs just ahead of the huge snowstorm that will affect about 1/2 of the US. On our first walk around the complex, I saw a heron, snowy egret, pelican, crow, and this lovely Green Heron.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
bird
heron
florida
waterbird
green heron
