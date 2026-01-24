Previous
Back to the Birds by falcon11
Photo 2950

Back to the Birds

...and our Southern digs just ahead of the huge snowstorm that will affect about 1/2 of the US. On our first walk around the complex, I saw a heron, snowy egret, pelican, crow, and this lovely Green Heron.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
808% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact