Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2951
Drying Seashells
Posting this record shot to remind me what I collected on the Longboat Key Beach during my afternoon walk. I have a drawer full of shells bagged by type and color the I am using I my shell crafting.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3473
photos
73
followers
20
following
808% complete
View this month »
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shells
,
scallops
,
seashells
,
florida seashells
howozzie
ace
Very beautiful, amazing how such simple things like shells exhibit such beauty.
January 25th, 2026
Allison Maltese
ace
@howozzie
I know. I am especially drawn to the little orange ones which are not very common.
January 25th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Great finds especially for one afternoon walk
January 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close