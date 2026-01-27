Previous
Sculpture by Janet Echelman by falcon11
Photo 2953

Sculpture by Janet Echelman

Since it was too cold for the beach today, I went to the Sarasota Art Museum and saw this amazing show called Radical Softness, with works made out of colored string and netting.
Allison Maltese

Suzanne ace
I saw some of her work in Boston. It was fascinating. Here's a link to that work:
https://www.echelman.com/remembering-the-future#:~:text=Description,Museum%20on%20September%2018%2C%202025

January 27th, 2026  
