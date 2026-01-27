Sign up
Previous
Photo 2953
Sculpture by Janet Echelman
Since it was too cold for the beach today, I went to the Sarasota Art Museum and saw this amazing show called Radical Softness, with works made out of colored string and netting.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
Tags
art
,
sculpture
,
artwork
,
netting
,
janet echelman
,
sarasota art museum
Suzanne
ace
I saw some of her work in Boston. It was fascinating. Here's a link to that work:
https://www.echelman.com/remembering-the-future#:~:text=Description,Museum%20on%20September%2018%2C%202025
January 27th, 2026
https://www.echelman.com/remembering-the-future#:~:text=Description,Museum%20on%20September%2018%2C%202025