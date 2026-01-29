Sign up
On the Beach
There were not many people out on the beach today due to the cooler temperatures, but I took a long relaxing walk.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
