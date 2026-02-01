Previous
Seashell Mandala by falcon11
Photo 2958

Seashell Mandala

It was too cold out today to do anything outside, so I stayed in and worked on this piece. I collected all of the shells on our beach except for the center sea star, which I bought.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
810% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact