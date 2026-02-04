Sign up
Previous
Photo 2961
Common Gallinule
There were a few Gallinules foraging in the marsh off of the Raymond Road Boardwalk. Much of the marsh has dried up due to the extended drought in Florida, but there were still a few ducks and waterbirds swimming and feeding.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3484
photos
73
followers
21
following
811% complete
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd February 2026 3:47pm
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
rail
,
marsh
,
florida
,
wetland
,
sarasota
,
waterbird
,
gallinule
,
raymond road boardwalk
Linda Godwin
Excellent find and captured beautifully
February 4th, 2026
