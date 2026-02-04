Previous
Common Gallinule by falcon11
Photo 2961

Common Gallinule

There were a few Gallinules foraging in the marsh off of the Raymond Road Boardwalk. Much of the marsh has dried up due to the extended drought in Florida, but there were still a few ducks and waterbirds swimming and feeding.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
811% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Excellent find and captured beautifully
February 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact