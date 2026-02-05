Sign up
Photo 2962
New Place, New Butterfly
This is a Long-tailed Skipper, a new butterfly for me, which we saw at the Rothenbach Preserve, a new hiking park for us in Sarasota. We did a 2.75 mile trail and saw a 9-banded armadillo in the woods, plus a few alligators.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
2
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3485
photos
73
followers
21
following
811% complete
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd February 2026 2:32pm
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
florida
,
skipper
,
long-tailed skipper
Allison Williams
ace
Fascinating!
February 6th, 2026
Wylie
ace
Skippers are quite unusual aren’t they! This is a beauty.
February 6th, 2026
