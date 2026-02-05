Previous
New Place, New Butterfly by falcon11
Photo 2962

New Place, New Butterfly

This is a Long-tailed Skipper, a new butterfly for me, which we saw at the Rothenbach Preserve, a new hiking park for us in Sarasota. We did a 2.75 mile trail and saw a 9-banded armadillo in the woods, plus a few alligators.
Allison Williams ace
Fascinating!
February 6th, 2026  
Wylie ace
Skippers are quite unusual aren’t they! This is a beauty.
February 6th, 2026  
