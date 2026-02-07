Sign up
Previous
Photo 2964
Water Lily
There wasn't much to photograph at The Lord's Warehouse water garden, but there were a few surviving blossoms among the lily pads. Another shot in my Extras album.
https://365project.org/falcon11/extras/2026-02-07
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months.
3488
photos
73
followers
21
following
812% complete
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
524
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
7th February 2026 9:30am
Tags
flower
,
blossom
,
water lily
,
lily pads
,
water garden
