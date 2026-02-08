Previous
Layered Palm Trees by falcon11
Photo 2965

Layered Palm Trees

Diana inspired me to try some ICM, which I did at Palma Sola Botanical Park yesterday. This park used to be the Manatee County Nursery and when that ended, citizens and the community saved the 10 acre park. It is one of our favorite spots to visit.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
812% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact