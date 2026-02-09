Previous
Green on Green by falcon11
Photo 2966

Green on Green

This Green Heron sitting on a green kayak caught my eye on our walk this morning.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
really beautiful colours in this!
February 9th, 2026  
