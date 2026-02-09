Sign up
Photo 2966
Green on Green
This Green Heron sitting on a green kayak caught my eye on our walk this morning.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Tags
bird
heron
florida
waterbird
green heron
KoalaGardens🐨
really beautiful colours in this!
February 9th, 2026
