Previous
Photo 2967
Walking the Tightrope?
I got a kick out of these Ibises going over the fence between the two condo complexes.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Photo Details
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
10th February 2026 9:08am
Tags
tree
,
birds
,
fence
,
palm
,
florida
,
ibis
