Resting Monarch by falcon11
Photo 2969

Resting Monarch

In the Secret Garden at The Ringing.
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beauty.
February 12th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
wonderful
February 12th, 2026  
