Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2969
Resting Monarch
In the Secret Garden at The Ringing.
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3494
photos
73
followers
21
following
813% complete
View this month »
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
Latest from all albums
2964
524
2965
2966
525
2967
2968
2969
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
11th February 2026 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
florida
,
monarch
,
male monarch
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beauty.
February 12th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful
February 12th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close