Previous
Photo 2977
Fishing Egret
I went out to walk the condo loop in search of water patterns or birds. I found both in this last shot of the day.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
3
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
20th February 2026 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
egret
,
florida
,
ripples
,
great egret
,
water patterns
Karri
Great shot of this bird.
February 20th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Wonderful Patterson the water with a lovely egret for the win
February 20th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful
February 20th, 2026
