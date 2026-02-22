Previous
Perching Anhinga by falcon11
Perching Anhinga

We took a trip out to the Raymond Road boardwalk "wetland" area today, but so much of it was dried up, it was shocking. It is pouring now for only the second time since January 24, but it isn't expected to rain very long.
Allison Maltese

@falcon11
