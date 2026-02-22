Sign up
Photo 2979
Perching Anhinga
We took a trip out to the Raymond Road boardwalk "wetland" area today, but so much of it was dried up, it was shocking. It is pouring now for only the second time since January 24, but it isn't expected to rain very long.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
22nd February 2026 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
male
,
anhinga
,
waterbird
,
sarasota florida "the celery fields
