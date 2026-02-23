Sign up
Previous
Photo 2980
Resting Turkey Vultures
We see them in flight often, but not perched like this pair at The Celery Fields.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3507
photos
74
followers
21
following
816% complete
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
2974
2975
527
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
22nd February 2026 9:12am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
vultures
,
florida
,
sarasota
,
turkey vultures
,
the celery fields
Allison Williams
ace
Very impressive.
February 23rd, 2026
