Previous
Resting Turkey Vultures by falcon11
Photo 2980

Resting Turkey Vultures

We see them in flight often, but not perched like this pair at The Celery Fields.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
816% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Very impressive.
February 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact