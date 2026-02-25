Previous
Saying Goodbye by falcon11
Photo 2982

Saying Goodbye

...to the day and to Florida as we head back to snowy CT.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
817% complete

