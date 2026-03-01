Sign up
Photo 2985
Goldfinch Diptych
I am editing some images for a few gallery shows coming up this year. Here are a pair of goldfinches. Let me know if you like one more than the other or like them as a diptych. Thank you for the feedback.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
birds
diptych
painterly
goldfinches
distressedfx+
