Goldfinch Version 3 by falcon11
Photo 2986

Goldfinch Version 3

Another in the series I am working on....
2nd March 2026

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
818% complete

Diana ace
I love the background texture, such a beautiful image. My eye keeps going to the top right, I might have desaturated the blue a little bit.
March 3rd, 2026  
