Photo 2988
Great Blue Heron on the Beach
Still working on this bird series. The herons and egrets like to hang around in case the fishermen share a little bait fish with them.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
Taken
3rd March 2026 3:40pm
Tags
bird
,
heron
,
florida
,
old fashioned
,
great blue heron
,
distressedfx+
