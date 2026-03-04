Previous
Great Blue Heron on the Beach by falcon11
Great Blue Heron on the Beach

Still working on this bird series. The herons and egrets like to hang around in case the fishermen share a little bait fish with them.
4th March 2026

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
