Tree Swallow and Its Home by falcon11
Photo 2991

Tree Swallow and Its Home

These Tree Swallows abound at Bauer Park, where there are nesting boxes for them, but are hard to photograph on the fly.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
