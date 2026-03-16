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Previous
Photo 2999
Test Shot
No need to comment, just testing out my new travel camera on this foggy day. I bought a Panasonic Linux ZS-99, which fits in my coat pocket, for our trip to Italy in May.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Allison Maltese
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@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Album
Main Album
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DC-ZS99
Taken
16th March 2026 12:41pm
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