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Test Shot by falcon11
Photo 2999

Test Shot

No need to comment, just testing out my new travel camera on this foggy day. I bought a Panasonic Linux ZS-99, which fits in my coat pocket, for our trip to Italy in May.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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