Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3001
Facing the Bay
I see a fractured mermaid in this one. Let me know if you can find her.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3529
photos
73
followers
21
following
822% complete
View this month »
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
20th February 2026 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
abstract
,
artistic
,
water pattern
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close