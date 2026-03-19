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Previous
Photo 3002
Cruising Along
This Mottled Duck was swimming in the gully at The Raymond Road Boardwalk. I took this in November but printed it up for our next camera club exhibit.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Allison Maltese
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@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
16th November 2025 7:27am
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duck
Linda Godwin
Nice image, love the reflective colors in the water too.
March 19th, 2026
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