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Cruising Along by falcon11
Photo 3002

Cruising Along

This Mottled Duck was swimming in the gully at The Raymond Road Boardwalk. I took this in November but printed it up for our next camera club exhibit.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Linda Godwin
Nice image, love the reflective colors in the water too.
March 19th, 2026  
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