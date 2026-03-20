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Cattails by falcon11
Photo 3003

Cattails

I liked this line up in the marsh at the edge of the field at Bauer Park.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Call me Joe ace
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March 20th, 2026  
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