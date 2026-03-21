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Previous
Photo 3004
Pond Abstract
I usually like ultra-sharp water patterns, but I liked the mystery of this one. I see vague body shapes and a face. Anyone else?
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
21st March 2026 8:22am
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abstract
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monochrome
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water pattern
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pond abstract
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