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A Rose is a Rose by falcon11
Photo 3006

A Rose is a Rose

No need to comment, just testing out my new travel camera and iPhone for close up work. So far the iPhone is winning.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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