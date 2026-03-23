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Previous
Photo 3006
A Rose is a Rose
No need to comment, just testing out my new travel camera and iPhone for close up work. So far the iPhone is winning.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3533
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21
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Photo Details
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2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th March 2026 2:05pm
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Tags
red
,
flower
,
macro
,
close-up
,
rose
,
petals
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