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Photo 3007
In the Shallows
Filling in a hole with another shot from the river today.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Photo Details
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Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th March 2026 1:35pm
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blue
,
river
,
abstract
,
ripples
,
water pattern
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