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Hooked on Nature by falcon11
Photo 3013

Hooked on Nature

Can't wait for some more color, but we got out for a walk today. It was finally near 60 degrees today, and some of the trees are budding.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Suzanne ace
I like all the tones and textures in this!
March 30th, 2026  
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