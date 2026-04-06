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Hoping For Spring by falcon11
Photo 3018

Hoping For Spring

The temperatures have been much colder than normal here in CT this month. It will be 27 degrees F tonight, so we have not moved any potted pants outdoors yet. We are looking forward to 60s later this week.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Peter Dulis ace
so true :)
April 7th, 2026  
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