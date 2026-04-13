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The Turtles Are Out! by falcon11
Photo 3024

The Turtles Are Out!

I wandered around Bauer Park and counted at least 6 Painted Turtles trying to get some sun. It was overcast much of the day, but they were doing their best. Mating season for this species is May and September.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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