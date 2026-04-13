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Previous
Photo 3024
The Turtles Are Out!
I wandered around Bauer Park and counted at least 6 Painted Turtles trying to get some sun. It was overcast much of the day, but they were doing their best. Mating season for this species is May and September.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Allison Maltese
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@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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ILCE-6600
Taken
13th April 2026 12:20pm
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