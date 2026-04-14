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Nesting Tree Swallow by falcon11
Photo 3025

Nesting Tree Swallow

Bauer Park is always full of Tree Swallows, and there were a few perched on their nesting boxes yesterday. I love their teal color!
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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