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Just One Blossom by falcon11
Photo 3027

Just One Blossom

I am still photographing the Magnolia tree while I can. It has gotten hot, but the temperature will drop 30 degrees by Monday. Good old New England weather!
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Taffy ace
Gorgeous!
April 16th, 2026  
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