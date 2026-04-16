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Previous
Photo 3027
Just One Blossom
I am still photographing the Magnolia tree while I can. It has gotten hot, but the temperature will drop 30 degrees by Monday. Good old New England weather!
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Allison Maltese
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@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Album
Main Album
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ILCE-6600
Taken
16th April 2026 12:55pm
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tree
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spring
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magnolia
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Gorgeous!
April 16th, 2026
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