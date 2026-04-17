Previous
Weeping Willow Abstract by falcon11
Photo 3028

Weeping Willow Abstract

Bringing a little impressionism to my Bauer Park photos.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
829% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

howozzie ace
Really interesting shot, cascading willow branches.
April 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact