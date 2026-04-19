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Who, Me? by falcon11
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Who, Me?

I have been battling the squirrels in the back yard, trying to keep them off the woodpeckers' suet feeder. They are learning. When they see me running out shaking a big stick, they now run.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Allison Williams ace
They are such rascals. I got a super soaker to scare my marauders off.
April 20th, 2026  
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