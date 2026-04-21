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Previous
Photo 3032
A Spring Frost
It was unusually cold yesterday morning and I ran out to photograph the lawn before the frost melted.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
20th April 2026 6:20am
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grass
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petals
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frost
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violets
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magnolia petals
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