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Free Trees by falcon11
Photo 3036

Free Trees

I stumbled upon a free tree sale at Bauer Park, but you had to pre-register. This was one of the beautiful dogwoods that someone will be taking home.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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