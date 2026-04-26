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Photo 3037
Wild Bluets
Filling in a hole...These were in the woods on the trail at Parmelee Farm where we went for our Monday hike.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Allison Maltese
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@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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ILCE-6600
Taken
27th April 2026 9:20am
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flowers
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spring
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wild flowers
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bluets
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ephemerals
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