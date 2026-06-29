Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3100
Slaty Skimmer
I caught this dragonfly resting for just a few seconds at the pond's edge at Bauer Park.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
3635
photos
71
followers
21
following
849% complete
View this month »
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
Latest from all albums
534
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
30th June 2026 6:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
insect
,
dragonfly
,
bauer park
,
slaty skimmer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close