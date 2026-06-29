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Slaty Skimmer by falcon11
Photo 3100

Slaty Skimmer

I caught this dragonfly resting for just a few seconds at the pond's edge at Bauer Park.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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