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Mid-Song by falcon11
Photo 3102

Mid-Song

I was up and out early to Bauer Park to water a friend's garden while she went to work. The birds are always more plentiful at that early hour.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot with...
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Corinne C ace
Wonderful pic
July 1st, 2026  
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